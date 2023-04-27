(WFRV) – Lists predicting the top baby names in Wisconsin for 2023 have been released based on information from the Social Security Administration, and the most popular boy and girl names from 2022 are anticipated to stay on top.

According to Names.org, Oliver and Charlotte remain at the top of the pecking order predicted to be the most popular boy and girl names, respectively, for Wisconsin in 2023.

While names like Hudson, Leo, Eleanor, and Nora, which are unique to Wisconsin, are expected to increase in popularity.

Predicted Top 10 boy names for 2023:

Rank Change Name 2022 Rank 1 – Oliver 1 2 UP Theodore 3 3 DOWN Henry 2 4 – Liam 4 5 – Levi* 5 6 UP Jack* 7 7 DOWN Noah 6 8 UP William 9 9 UP Hudson* 11 10 UP Leo* 13 According to Names.org

Predicted Top 10 girl names for 2023:

Rank Change Name 2022 Rank 1 – Charlotte 1 2 – Olivia 2 3 UP Amelia 5 4 – Evelyn 4 5 DOWN Emma 3 6 UP Eleanor* 8 7 UP Nora* 9 8 DOWN Ava 6 9 UP Sophia 10 10 DOWN Harper* 7 According to Names.org

Names in bold* are more unique to Wisconsin because they are not predicted to be in the national Top 10 ranks of 2023.

Names.org says they determine the top ten by using data on actual births in recent years to predict the most popular baby names for 2023. They also factor in information from Social Security card applications.

More information can be found here.