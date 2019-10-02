FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Popular broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ enjoys successful first night at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The popular Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ has made its way to Appleton for the very first time.

After a two year wait the opening night took place Tuesday night at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.

The Venue’s president talked about what makes this musical unique compared to other in-demand Broadway shows.

“It retells the story of the founding of our country but it tells it in a way thats really reflective of today. So I think it provides a connection and a reminder of the great experiment that is american democracy at a time when were all really very aware of how fragile our system is.”

-Maria Vinlaanen: President, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

Hamilton will be at the PAC for another three weeks.

You can get your tickets through Ticketmaster or at foxcitiespac.com

