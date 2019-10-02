Popular broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ enjoys successful first night at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The countdown is on for U.S. travelers looking to board an airliner to fly domestically. As Kris Schuller reports, they have one year left to get a REAL ID, if they hope to make it past airport security.

For months people flying out of Austin Straubel International Airport have been hearing warnings at security checkpoints. That come October 1st of next year - they'll need a REAL ID compliant license to board a domestic flight.

“We have been over the last several months and certainly TSA has from a verbal standpoint, reminding travelers when they come through checkpoint, that they will need this REAL ID,” said Austin Straubel International Airport Director Marty Piette.

REAL ID is a nationwide program passed by Congress in 2005 to set a national security standard for drivers' licenses and ID cards to improve aviation safety in the wake of 9-11.

“Just trying to be more secure and making sure individuals that are traveling are vetted . So it's just one more layer to that security to make sure we're safe,” Piette said.

The licenses are marked with a star in the upper right hand corner. Since 2013 the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles has been issuing REAL ID compliant products. But so far just 36 percent of the population has obtained one.

“They need to be taking the steps now to basically upgrade their products, so it does have that REAL ID designation,” said DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman.

If your drivers’ license or ID needs to be renewed before October 1, 2020 you can upgrade to a REAL ID compliant card at no additional cost. If renewal is after that date you'll pay the price for a duplicate card. But expect to show proof of your date of birth, identity, Social Security number and address.

“If all that documentation is available and we get that on file than we will issue it with the star for the federal designation,” Boardman said.

“I do think our nation obviously needs a little more security and we need to take care of ourselves and I think that is a way to go about it,” said one traveler at the airport.

“Do it now. The closer you get to that deadline date, the busier it's going to get and the chances of you not getting in to get your ID increases,” Piette stressed.

Words of warning with a nationwide deadline 12 months away.

If you don't get a REAL ID by the deadline you can still fly using a passport or a federally issued ID.