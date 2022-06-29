SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular cafe in Shawano County is closing down its doors after 24 years in service.

Angie’s Main Cafe in the City of Shawano will be closing on Thursday, June 30 at 2:00 p.m. due to the owner Angie Bistoff selling the business.

“I have been truly blessed to have served so many wonderful people and meeting so many people who have become part of our extended family,” wrote Bistoff on her Facebook Page.

The local diner does already have a new owner and will be working hard to keep the popular community restaurant a local favorite.

“I’m looking forward to seeing you all on the other side of the counter. Many blessings of joy, peace, happiness, and abundance to all,” wrote Bistoff.

Angie’s Main Cafe will serve free ice cream while supplies last on Thursday before shutting its doors for good.

The brunch-styled restaurant will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.