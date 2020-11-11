GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Popular De Pere tourism spot vandalized, creating thousands of dollars of damage

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular tourism spot has been vandalized, with estimated damage over $10,000.

According to the City of De Pere, the Riverwalk and Wildlife Viewing Pier was vandalized at night on Tuesday, November 10.

Nine different bollards were destroyed, a bench was thrown into the river and broken, a garbage standard was broken and thrown into the river and two “No Fishing” signs were torn off their mounting brackets.

If you have any information on the individuals responsible for vandalism, please contact the De Pere Park and Recreation Department (920-339-4065) or our De Pere Police Department (920-339-8070).

They are asking our community to help keep an watchful eye over our crown jewel of outdoor enjoyment. If you see anything suspicious or out of place, please contact the City.

