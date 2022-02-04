GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Popular eatery coming to Bay Park Square Mall

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Simon announced multiple new stores that will be making their debut at Bay Park Square.

Simon announced multiple additions to the Bay Park Mall coming this spring. The first announcement was Steinhafels, which was previously announced.

The second store announced was a Chick-fil-A which will not be in the Bay Park Square Mall itself but next to Longhorn Steakhouse on Oneida Street.

The last announcement was Cinnabon making its Bay Park Square debut. It will be located across from Rogers and Hollands Jewelers.

A directory of Bay Park Square Mall can be found here, with each store’s location.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Freedom grabs statement win, Xavier continues surge

Green Bay women knock off Youngstown State in double overtime

Timber Rattlers: MiLB provides housing

No. 5 UW-Oshkosh turns away No. 2 Platteville again

HSSPX: Hortonville GBB beats Neenah, ANorth BB upsets AEast

Notre Dame GBB on huge win streak and hungry for state title repeat