Popular eatery coming to Bay Park Square Mall

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Simon announced multiple new stores that will be making their debut at Bay Park Square.

Simon announced multiple additions to the Bay Park Mall coming this spring. The first announcement was Steinhafels, which was previously announced.

The second store announced was a Chick-fil-A which will not be in the Bay Park Square Mall itself but next to Longhorn Steakhouse on Oneida Street.

The last announcement was Cinnabon making its Bay Park Square debut. It will be located across from Rogers and Hollands Jewelers.

A directory of Bay Park Square Mall can be found here, with each store’s location.