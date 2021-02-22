GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Popular Green Bay Mexican restaurant announces expansion to include outdoor seating

Local News

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular Mexican restaurant in Green Bay has announced they are expanding.

Margarita’s Famous Mexican Food & Cantina has broken ground on a new 1,100 square foot indoor/outdoor dining expansion.

The new expansion will bring unique style with state-of-the art overhead doors, Mexican themed decor, high ceilings and an in-floor heating system. This area will also be open during the colder months.

Margarita’s is locally owned and operating by the Tim Kuehn Family and has been in business for 17 years.

The addition is set to open this spring.

