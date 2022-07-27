MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire is under investigation after a popular Manitowoc bakery started on fire early Wednesday morning.

According to the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department, they were dispatched to Hartman’s Bakery on N. 11th Street in Manitowoc around 12:12 a.m. for reports of smoke filling up the business, but the employees didn’t know where it was coming from.

Once the employees got out of the building, they saw flames coming from the roof. Fire personnel was able to put out the fire quickly and stay ahead of the fire from traveling further.

No injuries were reported, and while the fire is under investigation, it appears to be unintentional.

Hartman’s Bakery posted on their Facebook page around 4 a.m. thanking the firefighters for getting there quickly. The Manitowoc location is where all the baking is done for their other location in Two Rivers.

Both locations are closed until further notice.