WHITELAW, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular local bakery in Manitowoc County is closing its doors for good and is now looking for someone to come in and buy the location.

After 11 years in business officials at Cravings – Home of Kristy’s Kakes are calling it a career due to retirement and relocation.

The bakery that specializes in custom cakes, cake truffles, dessert bakery, donuts, and other pastry products will remain open during normal hours of service until the end of November, at which they will close for good.

“Thank you to all of our past and present customers, as we would not be successful without each of you,” wrote the company on its Facebook page.

The bakery will be up for sale and anyone interested in purchasing and owning their own should contact Riley Haupt with Coldwell Realty at 920-901-1688.

For any other questions, you can email the owners at info@whatsyourcravings.com.