Popular Manitowoc destination becomes Airbnb location

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Manitowoc icon is becoming an Airbnb destination.

The Wisconsin Maritime Museum is offering the community a chance to make history by staying on the USS Cobia, the World War II submarine located outside the museum. The USS Cobia is usually open for tours and overnight stays to groups.

A sea-bag packed with all your bedding and toiletries, coffee in the morning, a private tour, and exclusive access to one of the best-preserved subs in the county.

To book your ‘Sub BnB,’ visit Airbnb’s website.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wisconsin Maritime Museum began offering an ‘Online Resource Portal,’ which offers virtual field trips, downloadable lesson plans and activities, live-streamed programs, and research materials- at no out of the pocket expense.

Museum officials say the online resource portal continues to grow every day and they are happy to hear from the community about any new additions they would like to see incorporated.

In 2019, the Wisconsin Maritime Museum hosted students and scientists who attempted the first underwater meteorite retrieval ever.

