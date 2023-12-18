WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The State Fire Marshal and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are investigating the cause of a devastating fire at a popular restaurant in northern Wisconsin on Monday morning.

According to the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call shortly after 5:30 a.m. from an individual who reported a structure fire on the 3300 block of State Highway 70 in the Township of Washington.

The individual reportedly stopped and knocked on all the doors, including a residence next to Off the Chain, the restaurant that was on fire. The individual was able to get all the occupants out of the residence before the fire could spread to the home.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find Off the Chain fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters from several departments, including but not limited to Eagle River, Conover, and Phelps, assisted in the suppression of the fire.

Officials say that Off the Chain is considered a complete loss.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, The State Fire Marshal, and DCI continue to investigate the cause of the devastating fire.

Further updates are expected to be provided once the investigation progresses. No additional details were provided.

Local 5 News will update this if any additional details are released.