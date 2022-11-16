KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Skiiers in Kewaunee County will have to find a new slope to navigate down after a popular hill will be closed for the season.

Winter Park in Kewaunee has announced its intentions to close down the Ski Hill for the 2022-23 season after The Winter Park Association decided to step down and retire.

The Winter Park Association is a volunteer group that is with ski hill operations, and without the volunteers, the Ski Hill will not be operable.

Officials say that they’re working diligently to find a new volunteer group to aid with operations.

“While [this] is definitely a setback for those who love to ski and snowboard, our hope is that by next season we will be able to offer more hill space and have the staff/volunteers needed to operate that function of the park,” wrote Winter Park – Kewaunee County on its Facebook page.

While the Ski Hill will be closed for the season, the Tube Hill is expected to be open as usual.

“We will do our best to open the hill as early as possible in December,” said Winter Park – Kewaunee County.

More information is expected to be posted as they get closer to opening the park for the season. Those interested are encouraged to check Winter Park – Kewaunee County’s Facebook page for updates on hill conditions and hours of operation.