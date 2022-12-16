RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has released information about a sausage shop recalling products.

Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged pork products sold wholesale, at retail, and at farmers markets.

A Class I recall is a health hazard situation with a reasonable probability that using the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

Officials say that all packages are vacuum-sealed and carry a mark of inspection with establishment number 293.

The affected products include:

Smoked Sliced Deli Ham, 1-lb. packages

Smoked Ham, 1/2-lb. packages

Smoked Bacon, 1 ½-lb. packages

Uncured Bacon, 1-lb. packages

Uncured Pork Deli Ham Sliced, 1-lb. packages

Uncured Pork Paddle A Smoked Pork Chop​

Smoked Pork Chops

Smoked Ham Steak

Smoked Pork Hock

The products were reportedly sold by Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, Two Creek Farms in Union Grove, Vindicator Brand in Loganville, and Wisconsin Meadows in Viroqua.

No illnesses have been reported from consuming these products. However, anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their primary healthcare provider.

Consumers who have these products can discard them.

Consumers with questions about this recall can contact Chris Johnson, Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe, at 920-382-1166.