Port of Green Bay: Be on lookout for freighter during Trump Floatilla

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port of Green Bay is urging boaters to be aware of a large freighter during a weekend boat parade in support of President Donald Trump.

The Republican Party of Brown County has scheduled the Trump Floatilla for Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. at the mouth of the Fox River.

The Port of Green Bay say a large freighter will be traveling in the port around the same time.

“We will have a large freighter in the Port on Sunday,” explains Port Director Dean Haen. “What time it will be moving depends on the weather and how long it takes to load/unload its freight. Based on what we know right now, it’s anticipated the freighter will be moving right around the same time that rally boats will be in the area.”

Under U.S. law, smaller vessels are required to steer clear and yield the way for larger vessels that may not be able to stop or maneuver quickly in a narrow channel.

“We simply want to provide a heads up to rally participants and ask for their cooperation in giving a wide berth to the freighter. It shouldn’t be a problem if the boaters understand that large ships need room and cannot stop on a dime. It will help ensure everyone’s safety.”

Earlier this month, a Trump boat parade was held in Austin. According to the local Sheriff’s Office, they received 15 calls for boats in distress, adding that about five boats sank during the event. Three others were towed from the water and as of Sunday, two others are still submerged.

In June, boaters in Florida held a boat rally to celebrate Pres. Trump’s birthday.