GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port of Green Bay has opened its waters for the official 2023 shipping season, with the first shipment of cargo having arrived on the morning of March 15.

According to the Port & Resource Recovery Department of Brown County, the Algocanada kicked off the season with a delivery of petroleum products to U.S. Venture just before 9 a.m. that Wednesday.

With the arrival of the first shipment of the season, The Port of Green Bay and Discover Green Bay has announced the winner of its annual First Ship Contest.

“We are fortunate to be off to a fairly early start this shipping season,” said Dean Haen, Port Director. “With the 2023 shipping season officially underway, we are cautiously optimistic that we’ll have another strong year of cargo movement. Congratulations to this year’s First Ship Contest winner!”

Mary Zelzer of Green Bay took home the prize package for being the closest to guess the arrival time of the Port of Green Bay’s first shipment of the season. Mary’s guess was March 15 at 7:30 a.m., which ended up being two minutes closer to the actual arrival time than any other entries.

The Port of Green Bay and Discover Green Bay began accepting guesses for the first ship’s arrival in early February.

“This year’s First Ship Contest garnered some great interest with 144 entries,” Haen added. “All of us at the Port of Green Bay are grateful for community interest in the Port’s activities and the important role shipping plays for our area.”

For those interested in ship watching, officials with the Port of Green Bay are reminding people to view the ships from the Fox River Trail, the Green Bay Metro Boat Launch, or other areas along the Lower Fox River.

Port security requirements do not allow public access on any port property.