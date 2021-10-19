Port of Green Bay continues to see positive numbers in latest report

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- It is looking like smooth sailing for the Port of Green Bay as reports reveal last month’s numbers continue to be on the rise.

Records comparing 2020’s reports versus this year’s see a stead increase in almost every aspect of tonnage reports for the City’s ports.

According to the release from the Brown County’s Port & Resource Recovery Department, September saw more than 240,000 tons of cargo moved in and out of Green Bay’s ports. This brings the total year-to-date to 1,348,126 tons. Officials explain that these numbers put 2021 total amounts nearly 4% higher than last year’s.

Port of Green Bay Director Dean Haen explains how great it feels to see three straight months of solid reports. He says, “some concerns have been raised about the economy… the good shipping numbers are a real positive for the regional economy.” Haen hopes that the Port of Green Bay’s positive numbers will continue through the remainder of the shipping season.

Focusing now on those good shipping numbers, let’s break down the individual numbers from the recent report. Multiple products saw very productive numbers in September. Cement, domestic petroleum products, and coal posted their highest monthly total for the year. Domestic limestone continues to lead the pack for highest imports. The exact numbers of each individual product are broken down below:

Domestic limestone: 77,000 tons imported

Cement: 61,000 tons imported

Domestic petroleum products: 37,700 tons imported

Coal: nearly 33,000 tons imported

In September, the Port of Green Bay saw 26 ships come into its waters, bringing 2021’s total to 123. That has surpassed last year’s records of only 115 ships. Director Haen explained that with these past few months, it is possible to reach their goal of hitting two million tons by the end of the year.