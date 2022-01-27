Port of Green Bay ends shipping season strong

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port of Green Bay has had yet another successful year of shipments signaling to officials a thriving economy.

According to the Brown County Port and Resource Recovery Department, the 2021-22 shipping season for the Port of Green Bay ended on January 22, and the total cargo shipments for the season have surpassed last year’s numbers.

Officials reported that the total cargo shipments going into and out of the Port reached 1,971,592 tons, which is a 3 percent increase to the 2020-21 shipping season.

Furthermore, port officials noted that 178 ships visited the Port of Green Bay during the 2021 season compared to the 176 ships that visited during the 2020 season.

“Reaching nearly 2 million tons is a good sign for the Port and a nice reflection of the strong local and regional economy,” said Port Director Dean Haen.

Port of Green Bay officials added that for the 2021-22 season, limestone was again the top cargo, followed by cement and petroleum products.

Below is a breakdown of each product:

Limestone imports hit 639,357 tons, a 12 percent increase over the last shipping season.

Cement shipments reached 412,500 tons, up 5 percent fromt he last shipping season.

Petroleum products increased 71 percent to 378,768 tons.

And while imports of limestone, cement, and petroleum products are said to have increased Port officials confirmed that shipments of salt and coal have declined.

“With the 2021 shipping season wrapped up, we’ll work on plans for the next shipping season as our terminal operators focus on repairs and maintenance of their dock facilities,” Haen added. The 2022 shipping season is expected to begin in mid-March to early-April, depending on the weather and ice cover on the lakes and bay.