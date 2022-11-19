GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More than 180,000 tons of cargo moved through the Port of Green Bay in October, but the port remains behind pace, needing roughly 500,000 tons in the last two-plus months to reach its yearly goal.

According to the Brown County Port & Resources Recovery Department, the Port of Green Bay’s year-to-date total is nearly 1.5 million tons, which is running about 7% behind this time last year.

Limestone lead the way in October, with domestic limestone imports reaching 80,676 tons and foreign limestone imports of 26,919 tons.

One bright spot for the port has been the increase in the amount of coal that has been imported. Coal has seen a 46% increase over last year at this time, with nearly 159,000 tons.

“Cargo tonnages received seem to be slowing down, which means the agricultural, construction, and manufacturing industries the Port serves are ordering fewer raw materials,” said Dean Haen, Port of Green Bay Director. “Historically, the Port serves as a local economic indicator for northeast Wisconsin. Reaching [our goal] is an indication our local economy will remain strong into the first quarter of 2023.”

Fifteen ships moved through the Port in October. So far, 129 ships have come through the port of Green Bay for the 2022 shipping season, compared to 148 through October back in 2021.