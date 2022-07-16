GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port of Green Bay saw a slow start to its season in March and April but since May, tonnage has dramatically increased.

This last month of June more than doubled its tonnage from June 2021, going from 149,000 tons to just under 329,000 this year. In fact, June recorded one of the highest monthly totals in recent years, leading the port to be running 10% ahead of last year at this point.

“After a relatively slow start to the 2022 shipping season, it was exciting to see the ship traffic that we had in June,” said Dean Haen, Port of Green Bay Director. “We know there are many ups and downs during the typical shipping season on the Great Lakes, but we certainly hope this is a sign of good things to come for the Port.”

In comparison with June’s numbers, May’s total tonnage total was 179,000.

With 150,000 tons, imports of foreign and domestic salt led the way in June. The second was limestone, then cement, and coal.

A total of 24 ships moved through the port in June, bringing 2022’s total to 53.