Port of Green Bay has one of the busiest months in five years

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – August had the best monthly total for the Port of Green Bay in the last five years.

According to officials, the month of August was boosted by imports of limestone and salt. Cargo reached 335,602 tons which lifted the year-to-date totals over 1.1 million tons. That is an increase of 6% from the same time period as last year.

“It was great to be as busy as it was in August with 25 ships moving cargo into and out of the Port,” said Dean Haen, Port of Green Bay Director.

Imports of domestic limestone reportedly topped 136,000 tons in August. The year-to-date total is at 310,202 tons which is around 21% higher when compared to last year.

Other leading cargos in August were:

Salt – 63,244 tons

Cement – 38,346 tons

Foreign petroleum products – 27,458 tons

25 ships visited the Port in August, which brought the total to 97 ships in 2021.