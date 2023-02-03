GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port of Green Bay and two of its terminal operators are receiving a massive grant that will be used for maintenance and improvement projects.

According to a release, the $2.4 million in grant funding comes through Wisconsin’s Harbor Asisstance Program and was announced by Tony Evers.

“This is good news for Green Bay and our entire region,” commented Dean Haen, Port of Green Bay Director. “These grant funds will allow the Port of Green Bay and our terminal operators to continue working to maintain and improve waterborne transportation that supports and grows our regional and state economy.”

The Port of Green Bay received $1,000,000 to stabilize the shoreline at a port development project site at the mouth of the Fox River with bulkhead fill and dock wall construction.

Along with the $1M, LaFargeHolcim, a terminal operator at the Port, received $1.2M to dredge the bed of the Fox River and construct a new docking facility which will receive imports of cement for regional construction projects.

In addition, U.S. Venture, Inc. received $200,000 to dredge the bed of the Fox River to allow the continued import of petroleum products used throughout Northeastern Wisconsin.

A total of $5.3 million in grants were awarded statewide, with nearly half of that amount going to these three Port of Green Bay projects. “It is recognition of the economic importance of the Port,” Haen added. “We thank Governor Evers and the Wisconsin’s Harbor Asisstance Program for the funding.