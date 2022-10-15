GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port of Green Bay still remains shortly behind both last year’s tonnage and their annual target goal, although optimism still remains high.

September’s 190,083 tons of cargo brought the total cargo shipments to 1.3 million tons for the 2022 shipping season.

Officials say that the 1.3 million tons shipped through the Port of Green Bay is down about 5% from a year ago and with just over three months left on the year, shipments will need to increase in order to reach the Port’s two million tonnage goal.

Limestone and cement were September’s leaders, with 72,453 tons and 45,936 tons respectively.

“While we have dropped a bit behind the 2021 year-to-date tonnage total, we remain cautiously optimistic we will hit our annual target of 2 million tons,” said Dean Haen, Port of Green Bay Director. “With 3 plus months remaining in the shipping season, continued imports of limestone, cement, and coal, along with salt and petroleum products should get us close to our target.”

Sixteen ships moved through the Port in September. For the 2022 shipping season, there have been 114 ship visits compared to 129 through September 2021.