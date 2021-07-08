GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Port of Green Bay sees serious dips in monthly reports

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- The Port of Green Bay is facing some choppy waters coming out of June, even after a strong tonnage report in May with over 200,000 tons recorded.

While they saw a strong month of imports with cement and foreign petroleum products, the ports of Green Bay recorded a dip in tonnage reports with less than 150,000 tons in June. The port’s tonnage is off about 24 percent from last year’s report of this time.

Yet, Dean Haen, the Director of the Port of Green Bay, does not seem too concerned about this decline. Haen knows that every shipping season is unique. “It’s not unusual to see fluctuations in month-to-month reports,” explains Haen.

June’s leading imports were cement, foreign petroleum products, and limestone. All three of these imports are seeing an increase, but petroleum products are sky-rocketing in 2021. These imports are up by eighty percent higher than they were in 2020. And limestone and cement imports are already over 5-to-6 percent higher than last year’s numbers.

Only 16 ships visited the Green Bay ports in June, making the yearly total of 49 imports, compared to 58 imports of the previous year.

