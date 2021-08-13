Port of Green Bay sees spike in foreign petroleum imports, brings hope to city officials

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Port & Resource Recovery Department announced Friday that foreign petroleum imports more than doubled in 2021 compared to the year prior bringing hope to city officials.

According to the Department, in July, the Port saw total shipments of 215,020 tons of cargo, with nearly 51,000 of those tons coming from foreign petroleum products. City officials confirm that July’s monthly total greatly helped the yearly foreign petroleum import total reach more than 108,700, compared to 6,615 tons at this time in 2020.

“It’s great to see an influx of foreign petroleum products, particularly when several other categories of cargo are down from last year’s levels,” said Dean Haen, Port of Green Bay Director. “Cement shipments have also been strong this season for the Port of Green Bay.”

The Department notes that other imported resources that have also doubled since 2020 include cement with nearly 200,000 tons being delivered this year and salt with 16,800 tons being imported in July. However, city officials note that despite the spike in petroleum, cement, and salt, the Port cargo shipments are still down about 14 percent from the same period a year ago.

“We have certainly seen some fluctuation in the number of ships visiting the port and amount of cargo imported and exported,” Haen added. “Supply chain challenges continue to be a factor, but we are hopeful that the second half of the shipping season will be good, particularly with salt and limestone shipments expected to pick up.”