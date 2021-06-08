GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Port of Green Bay sees strong May after slow March, April

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Shipments to and from the Port of Green Bay surpassed 275,000 tons, which was among the top monthly tonnage totals in recent years.

According to officials, imports of domestic limestone was the biggest contributor to the improvement in tonnage. In May, 148,666 tons was imported which puts year-to-date limestone shipments up 62% from last year.

The import of foreign petroleum products were 27,611 tons in May, with year-to-date imports up over 300% from 2020.

“After a relatively slow start in March and April, we were very happy to see the increased vessel traffic in May,” says Dean Haen, Port of Green Bay Director.

According to officials, 18 total vessels passed through the Port in May which brings the 2021 total to 27.

