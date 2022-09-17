GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Cargo shipments through the Port of Green Bay have surpassed more than 1.1 million tons, but being just past the halfway point of the 2022 shipping season, tonnage is slightly below the year-to-date total in 2021.

Cargo shipments through the Port in August hit 280,224 tons. Even though it was an increase from the previous month, it was down from the August 2021 total of more than 333,000 tons.

“Like most shipping seasons, we are seeing some ups and downs in the monthly shipping of commodities through the Port,” said Dean Haen, Port of Green Bay Director. “With another four months of cargo traffic on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Seaway system, we remain cautiously optimistic we will hit our annual target of 2 million tons of cargo.”

The imports that lead the way are limestone, petroleum products, and coal. There were more than 84,000 tons of limestone brought in through the Port in August, and coal is up 84% from the same period last year.

A total of 24 ships moved through the Port of Green Bay in August. For the year, ship visits have reached 98, compared to 103 through the end of August 2021.