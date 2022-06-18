GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2022 shipping season got underway when the first cargo shipment arrived at the Port of Green Bay on March 18. Since then, there has been a total of 29 ships that have moved through the Port, with 18 of those occurring in May.

Although the numbers this May were down 32% from last year’s May, the last month dramatically increased in comparison to a relatively slow start to the season.

Imports of limestone and cement led the way as nearly 180,000 tons of cargo moved through the Port of Green Bay in May. May of 2021 was one of the top monthly tonnage totals in recent years when it topped more than 281,000 tons of cargo.

“The May tonnage is reason for optimism, but we know that forecasting cargo shipments is difficult,” said Port of Green Bay Director, Dean Haen. “If we can build on last month’s tonnage we will be well on our way to reaching our target of 2 million tons of cargo this shipping season.”

Imports of domestic limestone led the way in May at 85,266 tons, with cement imports at 49,562 tons. The Port also saw imports of domestic and foreign petroleum products hit 18,962 tons, with exports of domestic petroleum products at 5,886 tons.