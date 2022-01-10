GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Port of Green Bay urges caution on ice, following recent rescue

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Port of Green Bay (ice background)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Following a daring ice rescue over the weekend, resulting in at least 27 people being saved, Officials want to urge caution for any future ice recreational activities on the Bay of Green Bay.

The Port of Green Bay said in a release that even though the incident from last weekend was a direct result of the high winds, the Ports will be seeing an increase in barge activity including additional boats in the water.

Port Director Dean Haen comments on the importance of these shipments, especially petroleum products during the month of January, which is an important piece of Northeast Wisconsin’s economy. Haen does not want to discourage people from partaking in these activities but to, “stay clear of the shipping channel and other areas that could be dangerous.”

The U.S. Coast Guard advises ice users to properly plan any ice recreations like wearing the right amount of layers, practicing caution, and avoiding shipping channels. They also recommend people tuning in to local media outlets for any closures of local waterways.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HS Hoops 1/8: Butler drops 40 as FVL edges Xavier; Kimberly falls to Whitnall

Cheesehead Invitational: Clark wins gold, Kaukauna takes 6th

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: West De Pere hands Green Bay East first loss; Team of the Week

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Hortonville girls, boys stun Appleton East

Game of the Week: Brillion ousts Roncalli to remain undefeated

Xceptional Athlete: Neenah's Chevalier Emery