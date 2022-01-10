Port of Green Bay urges caution on ice, following recent rescue

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Following a daring ice rescue over the weekend, resulting in at least 27 people being saved, Officials want to urge caution for any future ice recreational activities on the Bay of Green Bay.

The Port of Green Bay said in a release that even though the incident from last weekend was a direct result of the high winds, the Ports will be seeing an increase in barge activity including additional boats in the water.

Port Director Dean Haen comments on the importance of these shipments, especially petroleum products during the month of January, which is an important piece of Northeast Wisconsin’s economy. Haen does not want to discourage people from partaking in these activities but to, “stay clear of the shipping channel and other areas that could be dangerous.”

The U.S. Coast Guard advises ice users to properly plan any ice recreations like wearing the right amount of layers, practicing caution, and avoiding shipping channels. They also recommend people tuning in to local media outlets for any closures of local waterways.