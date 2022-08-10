GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port of Green Bay‘s tonnage total is nearing one million on the year, and even though numbers from July were down from the nearly record-setting June, numbers remain ahead of last year’s.

Limestone imports continue to pull in large numbers, reaching nearly 78,000 tons in July, adding to the month’s total tonnage of 222,842. July also saw solid numbers for cement and petroleum products.

With just under 835,000 tons this season, the Port of Green Bay remains about 5% ahead of the year-to-date total from last year.

“As we reach the midway point of the shipping season, we remain cautiously optimistic that we will hit our annual goal of 2 million tons of cargo through the Port of Green Bay,” said Port of Green Bay Director Dean Haen.

Twenty-one ships moved through the Port in July, bringing the 2022 total to 74 vessels.