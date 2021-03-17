LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Port Sandy Bay joins Manitowoc Co. Historical Society to support local history through fundraiser

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc County Historical Society and Port Sandy Bay have joined together to raise money and awareness for local history education.

According to a release, the fundraiser is scheduled on Thursday, March 18 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Organizers say the event is a dinner experience where people can experience the famous “sno-coaster” at Port Sandy Bay.

Organizers say funds raised through the Port Sandy Bay fundraiser will assist the Manitowoc County Historical Society with its operations and educational programs.

The Manitowoc County Historical Society is a private non-profit organization, completely funded by membership dues, tours, fundraising events, and donations.

The 60-acre interpretive museum of local history features a Welcome Center with local history exhibits, research services, and the outdoor Pinecrest Historical Village (a collection of over 25 historic buildings with period furnishings from Manitowoc County’s early settlers.)

For more information on the Manitowoc County Historical Society, contact the museum at (920) 684-4445 or visit their website here

