WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – A porta-potty was burned to the ground over the weekend in Winnebago County at a local boat landing.

The Lake Poygan Boat Landing in the Town of Winneconne is without its porta-potty after being burnt to a crisp. Officials with the Winnebago County Parks wrote on Facebook that they believe the incident happened on Friday afternoon, Friday night, or Saturday.

According to the Winnebago County Parks, the porta-potty was around $2,000 and will now need to be replaced by the department.

If anyone has any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at 920-236-7300.