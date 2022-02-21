NEWTON, Wis. (WFRV) – An all-volunteer, non-profit organization is merging porta-potties and racing in a unique event to support foster children and the families that care for them.

According to Lakeshore Foster Families and Friends, nothing breathes life into a frigid winter day like sailing across the frozen ground in a homemade porta potty.

For those unfamiliar with the ins and outs of porta potty racing, the official rules state that all competing lavatories have three walls and a toilet seat, leaving room for a wide range of design strategies to slip and flip.

Organizers say participants are asked to build their own racing loos, homemade structures built atop skis, so their porta-potties level up from portable to race-able.

Within each unique exterior, there will be a driver operating the latrine with nerves of steel (or very hard porcelain).

Three or fewer member crews will push and pull their contraptions 30 yards to cross the finish line.

Prizes will be awarded for the top three winners and judges will decide which team earned the titles of Most Creative, Best Dressed Team, and Best Use of Materials.

When and where

In 2020, organizers say they had over 500 attendees at the Lakeshore event. This year, the Porta Potty Races are scheduled to be held at the Smiling Moose in Newton on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. – with racing starting at 2:00 p.m.

There will also be different kinds of fuel to power up participants, ranging from food and drinks to emotional energy with raffles and family fun.

Team registrations are open now until the fated day for $100. All proceeds from the event go to support Lakeshore Foster Families and Friends.

