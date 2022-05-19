GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A portion of Chantel Street in Green Bay will be closed for the foreseeable future starting on Thursday.

According to the Green Bay Public Works Department, Chantel Street, from Ninth Street to Michaline Drive, will be closed for pavement and bridge repair.

Officials say that as of now, the project completion date is unknown as a contractor still needs to be hired.

For the time being, officials say pedestrian access will be maintained across the bridge and at the crosswalks at both Michaline Drive and Ninth Street.

Access to Kennedy Elementary School as well as homes in the affected area will also be maintained.

No detour routes will be signed. Officials say residents should anticipate backups and use caution while driving in the area.