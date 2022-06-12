BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced a portion of County JJ will be closed for two weeks starting Monday.

According to officials, County JJ, between the southbound I-43 on-ramp and the northbound I-43 off-ramp, will be closed from June 13 to June 27 for concrete repairs.

The interchange ramps will remain open.

Detour Route: