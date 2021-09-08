Portion of County Road JJ in Outagamie Co. has speed limit reduced

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists traveling on County Road JJ in Greenville may want to drive a tad slower, as the speed limit has been brought down.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, County Road JJ’s speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph between Joan Court and Greenwood Road. This area is in the Village of Greenville.

Drivers will notice new 45 mph signs as well as orange flags and ‘reduced speed ahead’ signs.

There was no information provided regarding the reason for the change.

