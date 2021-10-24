UPDATE: Explosion in garage causes fire in Glenmore, no injuries reported

SUNDAY 10/24/2021 6:03 p.m.

GLENMORE, Wis. (WFRV) – An explosion in a detached garage near a Glenmore home caused a fire that forced a portion of Dickinson Road to be closed.

According to Morrison Volunteer Fire Department, they received a call on Sunday afternoon stating that there had been an explosion in a detached garage that had resulted in the garage catching on fire.

Multiple local fire department agencies responded to the scene and blocked off Dickison Road from Langes Corner Road to County Road X.

Morrison Fire Chief confirmed with Local 5 that no one was injured and the residents were able to get out. All responding fire departments are beginning to clear the scene.

Dickinson Road still partially blocked, local fire agencies head out

SUNDAY 10/24/2021 5:36 p.m.

GLENMORE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local fire departments are leaving an area on Dickinson Road where a fire-related incident occurred on Sunday afternoon.

According to a Local 5 Photojournalist, who is currently at the scene, Maribel Fire Department, Denmark Fire Department, and Wayside Volunteer Fire Department are leaving the scene.

There is no further information on the fire-related incident that forced officials to block off Dickinson Road starting at Langes Corner Road on Sunday afternoon. The portion of the road remains blocked at this time.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as we learn more.

Original Story: Portion of Dickinson Rd. blocked due to fire-related incident, Brown Co. deputies on scene

SUNDAY 10/24/2021 5:10 p.m.

GLENMORE, Wis. (WFRV) – Dickinson Road in De Pere is being blocked off starting at Langes Corner Road due to a fire-related incident on Sunday afternoon.

Local 5 is currently at the scene and reports the Brown County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the incident.

No more information is known at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story as we learn more.