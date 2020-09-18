Portion of highway in Kimberly closed due to crash

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kimberly highway is closed due to a traffic crash.
Fox Valley Metro Police say County Highway N at County Highway CE is closed due to a traffic crash. CTH N is also closed at Kennedy Avenue.
It is unknown at this time how long roads will be closed. Fox Valley Metro Police are asking the community to avoid the area.
