Portion of highway in Kimberly closed due to crash

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kimberly highway is closed due to a traffic crash.

Fox Valley Metro Police say County Highway N at County Highway CE is closed due to a traffic crash. CTH N is also closed at Kennedy Avenue.

It is unknown at this time how long roads will be closed. Fox Valley Metro Police are asking the community to avoid the area.

