Portion of highway in Kimberly closed due to crash

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kimberly highway is closed due to a traffic crash.

Fox Valley Metro Police say County Highway N at County Highway CE is closed due to a traffic crash. CTH N is also closed at Kennedy Avenue.

It is unknown at this time how long roads will be closed. Fox Valley Metro Police are asking the community to avoid the area.

Traffic Alert: Highway N at CE is closed due to a traffic crash. This intersection is expected to be close for an extended period of time. Please plan accordingly. pic.twitter.com/JzvBeiYMBX — Fox Valley Metro PD (@FoxValleyMetro) September 18, 2020

