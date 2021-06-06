FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Lanes going south on I-41 in Neenah back open after pavement buckled

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Jun 6, 2021 8:45 p.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT says all lanes are back open going south on I-41 near Neenah.

Original: Portion of I-41 southbound in Neenah closed due to pavement buckling

Jun 6, 2021 8:06 p.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A portion of I-41 southbound near Neenah is closed due to pavement buckling.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, the two right lanes on I-41 southbound in Neenah just beyond Breezewood Lane is closed and is estimated to be closed for two hours.

The on ramp from Breezewood Lane is also closed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Jimmie Johnson

De Pere blasts Ashwaubenon baseball 10-0

Green Bay Blizzard

Green Bay Preble softball remains undefeated with sweep of Manitowoc

Northwoods League season begins, Dock Spiders handle Booyah 13-3

One-on-One: Clint Kriewaldt returns as Freedom football coach