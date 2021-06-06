UPDATE: Lanes going south on I-41 in Neenah back open after pavement buckled

Jun 6, 2021 8:45 p.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT says all lanes are back open going south on I-41 near Neenah.

Original: Portion of I-41 southbound in Neenah closed due to pavement buckling

Jun 6, 2021 8:06 p.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A portion of I-41 southbound near Neenah is closed due to pavement buckling.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, the two right lanes on I-41 southbound in Neenah just beyond Breezewood Lane is closed and is estimated to be closed for two hours.

The on ramp from Breezewood Lane is also closed.