GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A long-term, single lane closure of I-43 in Brown County will begin on Wednesday, July 22.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the single lane closure on northbound and southbound I-43 between Danz Avenue and Webster Avenue will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Southbound I-43 to northbound WIS 54/57 ramp and the northbound I-43 to southbound WIS 54/57 ramp will be closed for 35-days beginning on Monday, July 27.
The closure is part of the maintence project taking place on a 10.2 mile stretch between WIS 172 and Atkinson Drive in Brown County, according to WisDOT. Drivers should expect significant traffic impacts and back-ups during peak hours.
WisDOT is encouraging drivers to use WIS 172 and I-41 as an alternate route.
Latest Stories
- Wisconsin officials provide COVID-19 response update
- Green Bay Police searching for hit-and-run suspect
- Sheboygan Fire Department conducting surf rescue training on Lake Michigan
- Portion of I-43 in Brown County to have long-term, single-lane closures
- Waupaca man honored for saving friend from possible drowning