Portion of I-43 in Brown County to have long-term, single-lane closures

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A long-term, single lane closure of I-43 in Brown County will begin on Wednesday, July 22.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the single lane closure on northbound and southbound I-43 between Danz Avenue and Webster Avenue will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Southbound I-43 to northbound WIS 54/57 ramp and the northbound I-43 to southbound WIS 54/57 ramp will be closed for 35-days beginning on Monday, July 27.

Photo courtesy Google Earth

The closure is part of the maintence project taking place on a 10.2 mile stretch between WIS 172 and Atkinson Drive in Brown County, according to WisDOT. Drivers should expect significant traffic impacts and back-ups during peak hours.

WisDOT is encouraging drivers to use WIS 172 and I-41 as an alternate route.

