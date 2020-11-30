FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Portion of WIS 96 in Little Chute back open

MONDAY 11/30/2020 12:40 p.m.

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes of WIS 96 in Little Chute are back open after a utility emergency closed a portion of the roadway Monday morning.

The highway was closed between Adams Street and Jefferson Street shortly before noon.

No other details are available at this time.

Original Story: Portion of WIS 96 in Little Chute closed due to utility emergency

MONDAY 11/30/2020 11:50 a.m.

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes of WIS 96 eastbound and westbound are block between Adams Street and Jefferson Street in Little Chute.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the closure is due to a utility emergency.

Drivers are asked to use city streets to get around the one-block closure.

Authorities say the closure is expected to last two hours.

No other details are available at this time.

