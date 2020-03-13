Portions of Door County roadway closed due to ice shoves

UNION, Wis. (WFRV) – Portions of South Bay Shore Road in the Town of Union are closed due to ice shoves blocking the roadway, according to the Door County Sheriff’s Office.

Some of the ice piles are 15-20 feet tall and authorities say the public should stay away from the area.

Address numbers 1028 and smaller are only accessible from the south end of S. Bay Shore Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Alternatively, address numbers 1056 and larger are only accessible from the north end of S. Bay Shore Road.

Photos courtesy Door County Sheriff

The Door County Sheriff’s Office says the following addresses are not accessible from either direction by vehicle: 1034, 1040, 1048, and 1052 S. Bay Shore Road.

“All Emergency Responder Agencies have been notified and are prepared to respond to the area if needed. Highway Department crews are aware and have placed road closure signs and expect to begin the operation of clean up starting early Friday morning,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Thursday evening Facebook post.

