(WFRV) – The Brown County Parks Department announced on Monday that portions of the Fox River Recreational Trail will be closed for construction.

According to a release, the trail will be closed to pedestrian travel on Tuesday, September 19, and Thursday, September 21, for culvert replacements between Marine Street in Allouez and Front Street in De Pere.

During these dates, heavy equipment will be on the trail making the trail impassable for pedestrians. No marked detours will be provided.

Officials ask that trail users plan ahead and respect the working crews as they make the necessary repairs.

“Thank you for understanding and respecting the work, as the work is an investment into the trail that our community has come to appreciate.” –Brown County Parks Department