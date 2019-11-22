Portraits of dogs saved by Lucky 7 Dog Rescue drives home the point, that each deserves a forever home

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) A volunteer with a local dog rescue is using her talents to raise awareness of a growing need. She has taken portraits of rescued dogs to drive home the point that each deserves a forever home.



Inside the Art Garage, a collection of images taken by photographer Audrey Thomas, entitled “Second Chances.”



“People walk in here and they just immediately smile which I think is really fun,” Thomas said.



Pictures of dogs brought from Texas to Wisconsin by Lucky 7 Dog Rescue.



“These are about 100 dogs that we’ve rescued this year. In total I think we’ve rescued 250 plus,” she said.



The organization was founded four years ago and the group’s goal is simple.



“Lucky 7 just wants to save as many dogs as we can,” Thomas said.



Thomas is a longtime volunteer for Lucky 7, which rescues dogs from the Houston area, where life for each has been a struggle.



“From hoarding situations, to off the streets, to abusive and neglectful situations,” she said.



When each dog arrives in Green Bay Thomas takes their picture for use on social media.



“I just put my camera on a really quick shutter and I keep snapping until I look down and say – OK we can work with that. That will make someone laugh or smile,” she said.



Images that capture each dog’s distinct personality – images that hopefully connect them to a forever home.



“The photos represent the dogs getting a new shot at life.”



And now those images fill this gallery. Each representing all the volunteers, time and effort that has gone into rescuing these dogs, brought to Wisconsin by Lucky 7 Dog Rescue – dogs all given a second chance.



“The love of a rescue dog is like nothing I’ve ever known. They’re just so grateful and want to give that love back to you and they are so appreciative – it’s just amazing.”



The images are for sale and on display through the end of the month at the Art Garage, with proceeds going to Lucky 7 Dog Rescue.