SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin family is honoring their daughter with style and class. Her mother says although her daughter lost her life, her clothing line will make a lasting impact on the youth. Ava Rae Schmidt loved fashion, she even dreamed of one day starting her own clothing line.



“She loved shopping, she loved clothes, she had her own kind of funky style, she kind of liked to mix and match things and not always go with what was trending, but kind of what she liked,” said Ava’s mother Katerina Schmidt.

Sadly, that day never came for Ava. After falling ill with the flu less than a year ago, Ava lost her life at age 14. Her family says Heaven gained an angel.

“Ava really stood for being kind to others and giving back and helping those who maybe needed a little extra help whether it be emotionally or with a need they might have,” said Katerina Schmidt.

Ava’s family kept her passion alive by pursuing Ava’s dream in her memory. Her father Michael Schmidt says his daughter’s positive spirit will forever live on.

“Every parent’s goal is to have their children be a positive impact in the community you know with Ava’s passing we are never going to stop being her parents, and we are going to continue to do everything we can to make a positive impact in her name,” stated Michael Schmidt.

With the help of her family Ava’s dream is now her reality. Michael Schmidt says Ava began working on her line just weeks before her death.

“I’d come home from work one night and kind of gave the girls an idea to start their own clothing line, she jumped on her iPad right away got into her room created the logo, picked up some pieces that she wanted the logo on, and she was ready to start selling that night,” said Schmidt.

The family says purchasing a piece of “Rae Clothing” will benefit students that have a dream just as big as Ava’s.

“All the proceeds from the clothing line will be going towards scholarships that we will create in her name and various projects that we’d like to do also in her name,” explained Katerina Schmidt.

Ava’s clothing line “Rae Clothing” can be purchased here.