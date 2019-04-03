Positively Wisconsin: Community Rescues Dog Stranded on Thin Ice

A Letter to the Editor, From the Local 5 Digital Desk

Winnie was on thin ice. Literally.

Tuesday evening staff from the Oshkosh Area Humane Society (OAHS) got a call about a dog stranded on Lake Winnebago on dangerously thin ice, off the shore of Menominee Park.

Community members, OAHS staff, and Officer Mark Richards, Humane Officer from the Oshkosh Police Department, worked together for over an hour to bring the dog to safety and transport him to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society.

“Oftentimes well-intentioned finders of animals in distress can do more harm than good by chasing a scared animal, driving them further away from safety. In this case, community members acted quickly and made all the right moves like patiently waiting on the shore, offering treats, and using their own dog to lure Winnie to shore at his own pace,” says OAHS Admissions Manager Cari Tetzlaff.

Tetzlaff points out that having another dog can be an effective method to attract a scared or unsure dog.

OAHS Staff had brought dog-social canine guest, Rufio, along to the scene in case he could be of assistance.

“I was really impressed that community members had already been using this tactic before we arrived,” says Tetzlaff.

Rescuing Winnie was challenging because there were large pockets of open water where the ice had thawed.

Humane Officer Richards was on standby with a buoy in case he fell through the ice.

Several community members even offered to go in the freezing water, if needed.

OAHS staffer Ellen Frank used a slip-lead to secure Winnie after a community member was able to grab him in her arms after luring him in with treats.

“OAHS would like to thank the fast-acting citizens who were instrumental in saving Winnie. We always say it takes a village to help animals in need and it was really amazing to see everyone work together to help this dog. Also thank you to Officer Richards who plays a vital role for animals in our community as a humane officer. This type of situation doesn’t always end positively so we are so thrilled. It really couldn’t have gone any better,” says Tetzlaff.

A person has contacted OAHS in regards to Winnie and staff is currently working with the person to confirm ownership.

RESCUE GALLERY (Click below) (Mobile app users should click the thumbnail image above)

Written by Jennifer Ollanketo, Marketing and Social Media Assistant for the Oshkosh Area Humane Society

