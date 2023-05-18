APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Families got up close and personal with various vehicles from the Appleton Police Department, Appleton Fire Department, City of Appleton Public Works, Gold Cross Ambulance, Valley Transit, and more!

All were invited to tour, touch, and take photos to their heart’s content! Food trucks and other family-friendly activities were also on-site.

This event coincided with National Police Week and National Public Works Week.

Organizers say there is no better time to celebrate all those who strive daily to make the City of Appleton a safe and vibrant community.

It also gives kids a chance to meet public servants as friends instead of during an emergency.

All the money raised will go towards the Appleton Police Explorers Post 9925 to help support our future public servants of tomorrow.