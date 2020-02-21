FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Possible accident involving snowmobile causes authorities to respond in Freedom

FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – A possible accident involving a snowmobile prompted police and rescue crews to respond in Freedom Thursday night.

Officials at the scene on County Highway C say there was an incident that involved a snowmobile, but it was not what they thought it was.

Local 5 has reached out to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office but there is no new information at this time.

