Possible changes being explored for beach project at Green Bay’s Bay Beach Amusement Park

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Record high water levels on the Bay of Green Bay may bring some changes to a proposed beach project for Bay Beach Amusement Park. A city committee wants more information before that project breaks ground.

Two years ago Green Bay City Council approved a plan to bring a beach back to Bay Beach. And come this fall work is scheduled to get underway.

But with record high water levels on the Bay of Green Bay there are many that wonder if it’s a wise idea to move ahead with this project as planned.

“We just think the beach at this moment is really not a good investment – nor a wise one,” said David Charles from Friends of Bay Beach.

Wednesday at the city’s Parks Committee meeting, the parks director gave an up date on the $7 million project – which includes a boardwalk, bathhouse with concessions area, pier and of course a beach – one that he says can withstand Mother Nature.

“Our consultant is telling us if the sand does get washed away, it will replenish itself over time,” said Parks Director Dan Ditscheit.

But Charles from Friends of Bay Beach spoke out and said high water could wash away the city’s investment.

“We just don’t think it’s a good investment right now, to provide services to the community for 3 or 4 months out of the year, that may not survive the first year,” said Charles.

“The current situation with rain events has got people thinking and wondering,” said committee Chair Randy Scannell.

Alderman Scannell understands the questioning. He says water levels are high and the project about $900,000 short in its budget. A fact that has Ditscheit proposing to delay construction of the pier.

“The pier would be on hold temporarily for a few years while we go through that process and secure additional revenue dollars through our Bay Beach account,” Ditscheit said.

But as for the beach Ditscheit says it should remain.

“I would recommend staying the course,” Ditscheit said.

He’s hoping the committee keeps the project on track.

The Parks Committee asked for the cost of each component of this project – so they can help decide what to include or remove. A report is expected in a few weeks.