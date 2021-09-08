Possible child enticement incident on Green Bay’s west side, police want to question suspect

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is investigating a possible child enticement incident at a Walgreens on Green Bay’s west side.

According to authorities, on Sept. 3 around 8:20 p.m. officers responded to the Walgreens on 1165 West Mason Street for a possible child enticement. A juvenile was reportedly approached by a man who was driving a Dodge Durango.

It is believed that the vehicle is a newer model.

The man was described as black with a patchy beard and shorter afro-style hair. The suspect is only wanted for questioning at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 920-448-3208 ext. 0211 or 920-609-0188.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.