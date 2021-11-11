‘Possible explosion’: 67-year-old man suffers severe burns after house fire in Langlade Co.

UPHAM, Wis. (WFRV) – A house fire and ‘possible explosion’ in Langlade County on Thursday morning has left a 67-year-old man with severe burns.

According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:05 a.m., officers responded to a residence located at the N7400 block Kennedy Lane, in the Town of Upham, for a report of a fully involved house fire and possible explosion.

Upon arrival, officials located one person in the residence, identified as a 67-year-old man. The man reportedly suffered severe burns and was immediately taken to a local hospital.

However, due to the nature of the victim’s injuries, he was later airlifted to the UW-Madison Hospital Burn and Wound Center. His condition remains unknown at this time.

Officials say no additional injuries were reported during the incident.

The incident remains under investigation, however, no foul play is suspected at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.