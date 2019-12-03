1  of  3
Possible threat to Oshkosh North believed to be noncredible

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — Oshkosh Police say they believe students at Oshkosh North High School are not in danger following an investigation into a possible threat to the school.

Officials say a comment was written on the Oshkosh Police’s Facebook page under the post about the officer-involved shooting that occurred at Oshkosh West Tuesday morning.

“Detectives are aware of this statement and have investigated this. Based off of their investigation, we do not feel that students are in danger and that this comment was not meant to be a threat against Oshkosh North High school.”

All Oshkosh Area Schools will be closed tomorrow due to the incident that occurred this morning at Oshkosh West high school.

